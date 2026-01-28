First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Kenmore West's Harlem Brannon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — First Student Super 7 Athlete Harlem Brannon, a senior point guard for the Kenmore West boys basketball team, spoke with us here at 7 News just a few days after scoring his 1,000th point for Kenmore West.

"Felt good because my family was there watching me. And my teammates, we took pictures in the middle of the court," Brannon said.

According to the district, Brannon is only the fourth player in the history of the Blue Devils boys basketball program to reach 1,000 points.

We asked Brannon, who has been playing basketball for more than 10 years, how he got to where he is today.

"My older sister...She motivated me to play basketball when I was younger," Brannon said.

When we spoke to Brannon, he had 11 games left in the season and had a chance to be the all-time leading scorer for Kenmore West.