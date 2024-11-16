First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Iroquois High School's Justus Kleitz

ELMA, N.Y (WKBW) — Western New York had to re-write the record books this past weekend after Iroquois High School's Justus Kelitz threw for over 460 yards and six touchdowns in the RedHawks Funke Bowl victory of West Seneca East.

"Breaking those two records, that's pretty special. Especially, as a junior," said Justus Kleitz. "In that final game, I was like 450 yards away from the single-season and the career as well, and I was like, 'I don't know if I can get that' and I ended up breaking it, so that was pretty cool."

Kelitz became Western New York's all-time single-season passing leader with 3,234 yards, putting him third all-time in New York State. He also became the Section VI passing record holder by amassing 6,897 yards in his three seasons of varsity play.

"You know there's a reason why he's setting the records and having the success that he's having, it's because that's who he is as a person," said Coach Rob Pitzonka. "That natural work ethic is built into him and to me that's huge because that's going to be something that carries him beyond the court or the field. It's going to make him successful in life."

Kleitz says his keys to success are his coaches, teammates, and work ethic.

"Everyone knows him as the athlete," said Coach Pitzonka. "Justus the person is probably the highest praise I can sing out of all of that. You know he's someone who really tries to better the environment that he's in, regardless of the setting. If it's in the sports field, the classroom, or the community."

And that's why Iroquois High School's Justus Kleitz is this week's First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week.