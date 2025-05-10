First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Hamburg's Dylan Jagow

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete, Hamburg senior Dylan Jagow, broke the Bulldogs' record for lacrosse faceoff wins in only two seasons.

"They told me in the locker room after the game," Jagow said. "It was exciting to hear that."

Before that, Luke Smeader held the record. He was among the first to congratulate Jagow after learning it had been broken.

"I did know going into the game that Dylan was getting pretty close to how many faceoff wins Luke (Smeader) had," head coach James Maxwell said. "I believe it was 428 he finished with, but I didn't want to say anything because I didn't want to distract from the game."

Jagow is set to play Division I lacrosse at Canisius University, bringing one of the most valuable things he's learned throughout his career: patience.

"It’s pretty rare for a guy to not even be starting on modified, playing two years of JV, and being such a high-impact player for two years," Maxwell said. "I mean, he waited patiently for his turn and then took advantage of his opportunity."