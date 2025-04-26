First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Grand Island's Natalie Kopf

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete, Grand Island senior Natalie Kopf, is a dedicated three-sport athlete who's also raising awareness for a cause close to her heart.

"I hit top speeds in games in general because I realize it's up to me," Kopf said. "It's my doing."

And that mentality is what sets Kopf apart. She's taking those skills to the next level and playing collegiately while earning a degree in business analytics.

"I've been very fortunate in this district to have some phenomenal athletes who have gone and played college ball," head coach Cheryl O'Connor said. "I feel like I'm more of a cheerleader for her than a coach because she does all the heavy lifting."

Kopf will also continue to raise awareness for CRMS, a rare condition that shows signs of cystic fibrosis at an early age. Her little brother, who was diagnosed with it, inspires her every day to be the best version of herself.

"He's always my biggest cheerleader," she said. "It's something that gives me a whole other passion that I get to talk about because of him."

Congratulations to this week's First Student Super 7 athlete, Natalie Kopf.