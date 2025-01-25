First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Clarence's Ella Celej

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — "I first started playing hockey when I was seven. I always wanted to play goalie but my dad wouldn't let me," said Ella Celej. "Eventually, he caved in and finally let me play and I just fell in love with playing goalie. It's my favorite. I just love the position and I love the sport."

Even though it took some convincing, the decision to allow Clarence junior Ella Celej to play goalie has paid off for her high school and travel teams.

Celej leads the league in save percentage among goalies who've played more than two games. And all this despite suffering a serious ankle injury heading into her freshman season.

"I broke my ankle in the summer of 2022," Celej said. "I had a plate and 13 screws and an artificial ligament that had to be put in to save my ankle. I'm glad that it was able to be fixed and that I didn't lose my ability to be able to play hockey."

As are her coach and teammates.

"She brings everything to the table," said coach Nicola Adimey. "She has an exceptional work ethic, she's a fantastic student, she leads by example, she always works hard in practice. I never see her shrug her shoulders or give up on a play. She always works hard and she always looks to improve."

That hard work carries over to the classroom where Celej is a member of the National Honor Society. And her love of math gives her an edge in the crease.

"Especially my geometry class," she said. "Learning about angles and shapes. Having to be on angle at the puck, square to the puck, having the right timing and speed in order able to make the save when you need to."

From playing high school and travel to even getting her referee license, she loves the sport of hockey.

"It's just so thrilling," she said. "Being with a team atmosphere, getting to know people, making friends is all what it's about."

"There's not an opportunity for an additional practice that Ella doesn't take, or for an additional tournament, or anywhere she can grow and learn, she signs up."

And that's what makes Ella Celej this week's First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week.