First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Charter School for Applied Technologies' Stefanie Santos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete, Stefanie Santos, made history as the first Charter School for Applied Technologies student to compete in any state championship.

The junior said her experience at the New York State indoor track and field championships exceeded all her expectations.

"It helps me push myself more because now I get to start outdoors on Monday," Santos said. "I have more opportunities for myself."

Santos is a leader in the CSAT program, giving head coach Katelyn Ventry the perfect role model to build her program around.

"Stefanie is the star athlete of our school," Ventry said. "Everyone else is already looking up to her and is asking me 'What can I do to make it to states?' And I tell them to go talk to Stefanine because she's the one who clearly has all the answers for being able to make it."

Santos is not just leaving her mark in the sports world. A brief conversation with a stranger has sparked her interest in studying law, no matter where that journey takes her next.

"She was like, 'If you're ever interested in being a lawyer, let me know.' And then I took her up on the offer, and she would take me to court," she said. "I'd help her translate a little bit because I speak Spanish, and then I just got really interested through that."

A history maker on the track and soon, the courtroom. It's why CSAT's Stefanie Santos is this week's First Student Super 7 athlete.