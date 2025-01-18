First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Cassadaga Valley's Emiley Anderson

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete, Cassadaga Valley senior Emiley Anderson, has eclipsed 1400 career points and has a chance to become the school's all-time leading scorer.

And unless someone else told you, you might not know it. Her quiet confidence has earned her a unique moniker on the court.

"I call her the 'Silent Assasin' because she really doesn't say a word," said coach Al Roller. "No 3-point fingers up, no talking. She shoots the ball, she turns around and goes down the floor."

"My game speaks for itself," said Emiley Anderson. "The stats speak for it."

Her numbers average 20 points, nearly five assists and four steals per game. Anderson, her twin sister Hailey and fellow senior Aliyah have led the Cougars to an impressive 7-1 start.

"She's facilitating very well this year, she doesn't have to do it all shooting-wise," said Coach Roller. "She's getting down in the paint more, trying to post up. She's deceiving because she doesn't have to talk. She doesn't say a word, she doesn't brag, she doesn't do any of that stuff."

"I know I can play," said Anderson. "I know that my teammates will have my back, so if I miss a shot they're always there to say like, 'It's okay, you've got the next one.'"

She's also been a four-year honor student and is enrolled in JCC courses.

"She works so hard in the classroom, she works so hard on the court and it's noticeable," said principal Ron Tonelli. "When you come to watch a game, you see these girls work really, really hard because they want to win for each other."

And that's why Emiley Anderson is this week's First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week.