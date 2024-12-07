First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Canisius High School's Elijah Kimble

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Canisius High School sophomore Elijah Kimble saved his best football for the playoffs, racking up 10 touchdowns and over 600 yards rushing in his last three games, helping to lead the Crusaders to the NYS Catholic High School state championship game this past weekend for the first time since 2019.

"My adrenaline gets to pumping and it's like every carry is 10 yards, 15 yards, but I couldn't have got it done without my front line," said Elijah Kimble. "They take care of everything, every game so I'm very grateful for those guys."

"He's a terrific player. Most likely the best kid I've coached, I'd say that," said Coach Kurzanski. "But he can play, he has fun playing, he's a leader, he's physical, he's fast. He's a lot of good things."

And he plays his best when the spotlight is the brightest. Kimble ran for 323 yards and 4 scores in the Monsignor Martin semis, then for over 200 yards and 4 scores in their finals victory over St. Joe's. He then added two more scores in the NYS Catholic high school championship, despite suffering a first-half injury in the loss.

"Just do as much as I can, every yard matters," said Kimble. "It doesn't always have to be 20 or 30 yards, 5 yards will get us to a first down, so, just get what I can."

"He's been patient all year, he probably could've touched it more, but when we needed him the most, he always shines the most," said Coach Kurzanski. "He's a really good football player."

And that's why Elijah Kimble is this week's First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week.