First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Akron's Marissa Brege

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Marissa Brege has been a goaltender for the Akron High School varsity field hockey team since she was an eighth-grader.

She's only allowed two goals this season, leads all of Section VI in save percentage and goals-against and back-stopped the Tigers to the New York State Final Four last year.

But despite her success and league-leading stats, Brege's most important contribution to the team is one that can't be measured by numbers.

"Honestly, I think my best quality is my communication and leadership. That's one of the things I like to focus on," said Marissa Brege. "I talk to people on-and-off the field, letting them know what I'm seeing. What I think they can do to help improve themselves to get better."

"When she says something to the defense, like shift-left, shift-right, or any orders that she might be giving during the game, they immediately react," said coach Marlene Stone. "I think it takes a mixture of good intelligence and humility for the rest of the team to respond to her, always."

Brege's knowledge of the game comes from having been playing since she was four years old, and studying the best in business.

"Watching a lot of field hockey, like the Olympics this past summer," said Brege. "I woke up early and watched all the games."

"Her field hockey tactical knowledge is so strong, that we rely on her often as coaches," said Stone. "She works with us, helping the whole team to get better in that way."

But it's not only on the field where she shines. The honors student spends countless hours serving her neighbors and her community.

"Off the field, I love to help coach younger athletes, build up the sport," said Brege. "And out of field hockey, I like to do some community service with the team as well."

And that's why Akron's Marissa Brege is this week’s First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week.