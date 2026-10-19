HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Frontier High School junior Jack Brylski isn't on the volleyball court, he's finding other ways to make an impact.

"I do baseball and volleyball. I do travel sports. I like to volunteer a lot. I help out with youth clinics and our teachers. I'm involved with the teachers' Local 449 food and toy drive," Brylski said.

Brylski may have a full plate, but he knows what comes first.

"School comes first. Every coach says it, and everyone knows it," he said.

WATCH: First Student Super 7 Athlete: Frontier's Jack Brylski

First Student Super 7 Athlete: Frontier's Jack Brylski

Brylski's coach said he brings a little bit of everything.

"He's got a great mix of competitiveness, but a side of goofy, a side of seriousness. True desire to work on mechanics and work on small things not all student-athletes want to work on in practice," Nick Penberthy, Frontier Boys Volleyball head coach, said.

Brylski leads his team in kills and aces, and Penberthy said his growth as a leader has been immense.

"I couldn't do anything that I do in sports without my teammates and friends," he said. "I couldn't be more thankful for them."

Brylski is proving that being a great athlete is about more than the numbers on the scoreboard. That's why he's one of our Super 7 athletes for October.