BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Meet our new First Student Super 7 athlete, Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management's Axzavier Bryant.

The freshman is a playmaker on the modified football field.

"Diagnosed with Down syndrome when he was born, heart surgery the first year of him being born," Sylvia Bryant said. "He's endured a lot of challenges."

If you ask him what he loves about football, he's a team player.

"They never treated him like a different kid since he started on the team," Sylvia Bryant said. "He's been treated like a normal child. For him to be included in a team where he can be involved like he is really means a lot.

WATCH: First Student Super 7 Athlete: Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management's Axzavier Bryant.