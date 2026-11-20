WILSON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our next First Student Super 7 Athlete, Addison Elia of Wilson High School, is a scoring machine, leading the Wilson Girls Soccer Team in goals every year since she was a 7th grader.

"It comes naturally to me. It's not something I have to think about. I can go out there, have fun and not worry too much," Elia said.

"She is definitely the most talented soccer player I've ever coached," head coach Jeffrey Hart said. "Just her speed and intensity, it can't be matched."

WATCH: First Student Super 7 Athlete: Addison Elia of Wilson High School

First Student Super 7 Athlete: Addison Elia of Wilson High School

After her stellar sophomore year with 35 goals, an injury threatened to take it all away.

"It was coming toward the end of our game, and a girl and I hit knees, and I heard a 'pop.' Prior, my siblings had torn their ACLs, so I kind of knew what it could be. We went and got an MRI, and they told me it was my ACL.

"I still have the text on my phone she said, 'It's bad news, but I'm going to come back better and stronger than ever before," Hart said. "We weren't sure what we were going to get out of her. When the season started, she got cleared. She was on a minutes restriction. She didn't play at all in our first game. The first game she went into, we put her in, and she was on the field for five minutes and scored two goals."

By the end of October, in her junior year, she broke the Wilson School record for career goals scored.

"Now I know I can go through some of the worst things I can as an athlete and come back better," Elia said.

That comeback is why Addison Elia is our First Student Super 7 Athlete.