BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced on Saturday that suites for all 2021 Buffalo Bisons home games have been sold out.

Suites cost $259 which included 12 game tickets, a pre-game appetizer of chips, pretzels & dip, a Sahlen’s Hot Dog Bar Station and a case of Coca-Cola Soft Drinks.

The Bisons say tickets are still available for home games.

All tickets are $10.

The first Bisons game at Sahlen Field starts August 10.