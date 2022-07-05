SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks are reportedly set to name Mike Grier their next general manager, making him the first Black general manager in National Hockey League history.

The team has yet to confirm the news, but they have scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. ET Tuesday, USA Today reported.

The 47-year-old will succeed Joe Will, who became interim GM after Doug Wilson stepped down in April, The Athletic reported.

Grier played for four teams, including the Sharks, for 16 seasons.

After he retired, Grier was an assistant coach for the New Jersey Devils from 2018-20

Most recently, he was a hockey operations adviser with the New York Rangers.

News of the Sharks hiring Grier comes after they fired head coach Bob Boughner and his assistants last week, the Associated Press reported.