Watch
Sports

Actions

Sharks place forward Evander Kane on waivers

items.[0].image.alt
Tony Avelar/AP
FILE - In this April 14, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) in action against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, in San Jose, Calif. The NHL suspending San Jose's Evander Kane 21 games for submitting a fake vaccination card and Washington State firing football coach Nick Rolovich for failing to comply with a vaccine mandate Monday provided two more reminders of the impact the coronavirus is still having on professional and college sports. (AP Photo/ Tony Avelar, File)
Vaccines In Sports
Posted at 4:08 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 16:08:49-05

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Evander Kane on waivers and plan to send him to the AHL if he isn’t claimed by another team.

Assistant general manager Joe Will said Sunday that Kane has been placed on waivers before his 21-game suspension for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card ends. Kane was eligible to return to play Tuesday against New Jersey. If Kane clears waivers, he is expected to report to the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL on Tuesday. It is uncertain when he will be ready to play.

Kane played 196 games in three seasons with the Buffalo Sabres before he was traded by the Sabres to the Sharks in February 2018.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!