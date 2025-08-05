Seneca Nation purchases National Lacrosse League's Rochester Knighthawks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Lacrosse League announced that the Seneca Nation, through its business arm Seneca Holdings, LLC, has acquired the Rochester Knighthawks.

The move secures the team's future in Rochester after the previous ownership group, led by Terry Pegula, announced in June that it would no longer operate the team. Pegula still owns the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Americans.

“The addition of the Seneca Nation to our ownership group represents a significant moment in the evolution of the National Lacrosse League. As we continue to grow and honor the Indigenous roots of the game, the inclusion of a sovereign Native Nation in our ownership ranks brings even deeper meaning and authenticity to our mission. This partnership strengthens our foundation as a league, and it reaffirms our commitment to elevating the sport in a way that is sustainable, passion-driven, and culturally grounded.” - NLL Commissioner Brett Frood

Rochester is the second-longest continuous market in the NLL, behind only Buffalo. The original Knighthawks were founded in 1995 and called Rochester home until 2019, when owner Curt Styres moved the team to Halifax, Nova Scotia, and they became the Halifax Thunderbirds. After the move, the NLL awarded Rochester an expansion franchise, also known as the Knighthawks, which was owned by Pegula until June 2025.