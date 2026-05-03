What you need to know for the Buffalo Sabres Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup against the Montreal Canadiens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres will face the Montreal Canadiens in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The series will begin on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center in Downtown Buffalo. The full schedule is as follows:



Game 1 – Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. | KeyBank Center (TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)

Game 2 – Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. | KeyBank Center (TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)

Game 3 – Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. | Bell Centre (ESPN)

Game 4 – Tuesday, May 12, time TBD | Bell Centre (ESPN)

Game 5 – Thursday, May 14, time TBD | KeyBank Center (TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)

Game 6 – Saturday, May 16, time TBD | Bell Centre (ABC or ESPN)

Game 7 – Monday, May 18, time TBD | KeyBank Center (ESPN) Games 5-7 if necessary

Second-round playoff games will be national-exclusive broadcasts, but Brian Duff and Marty Biron will still host pregame and postgame shows that will be broadcast on MSG and streamed on the team's Facebook, X and YouTube channels and the Sabres app.

Radio broadcasts will still be carried on WGR 550, with Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray on the call.

As the playoffs continue, the team is also bringing back some fan-favorite traditions and introducing new ones.

Sabrehood Block Party

For every playoff home game, the Sabres will host a Sabrehood Block Party, which will include:

A pregame Party in the Plaza that opens three hours before puck drop, where fans can enjoy music, photo opportunities, alumni appearances, food and drink, and activities in Alumni Plaza.

A watch party at Canalside that opens two hours before puck drop, featuring a large screen showing the game as well as on-stage entertainment, food and beer trucks and more. Watch parties will be free and open to the public. If you plan to attend, you are encouraged to RSVP here.

The Sabres provided answers to some frequently asked questions for the watch parties, which you can find below:

Q: Are chairs permitted? A: No. For the safety of all guests and staff, chairs are not permitted.

Q: Can we bring food and drink to the watch party? A: No. No outside food or drink is permitted, but Canalside will have a lineup of food trucks and beverage stations (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) for guests to enjoy.

Q: How do we get in? Where do we park? A: There will be two (2) security entrances, one at the corner of Marine Drive and Hanover Street, and the other at the corner of Main and Perry Street (across from the Sabres Store). There are surface lots and street parking to the north and west of Canalside. Guests are also highly encouraged to take the NFTA metro-rail, which drops off right at Canalside.

Q: Do I need a ticket? Is re-entry allowed? A: A ticket is NOT needed to attend. This is a free, public event. Guests may enter and leave, but when re-entering Canalside must go through the security checkpoint again.

Q: Is the Watch Party rain or shine? A: Yes. Outside of extreme inclement weather (extreme wind/lightning), the watch party will proceed as scheduled. Guests are encouraged to bring rain jackets/ponchos as umbrellas are not permitted.

Away Game Watch Parties

The team said there will be multiple events for Games 3, 4 and 6, which will be on the road.

Game 3 – Sunday, May 10: Seneca Resorts & Casinos/Sabrehood Bar Network



There will be an official away game watch party location at either Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties.

Sabrehood Bar Network locations will show the game with volume and have Labatt drink specials. Here are the bars that are part of the network.

Game 4 – Tuesday, May 12: Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Watch Party/Sabrehood Bar Network



There will be a special watch party at the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino featuring alumni appearances, giveaways and drink specials. Attendees must be age 21 or older.

Sabrehood Bar Network locations will show the game with volume and have Labatt drink specials. Here are the bars that are part of the network.

Game 6, if necessary – Saturday, May 16: Watch Party at KeyBank Center, presented by Seneca Resorts & Casinos



If the series goes to Game 6, the Sabres will welcome fans into KeyBank Center, and the game will be shown on the video board. The team said tickets will cost $5 and will be made available once a Game 6 is deemed necessary. All proceeds will benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation. You can sign up here to know when tickets become available.

Rally Towel Giveaways

The Sabres will be giving away commemorative rally towels for every playoff home game. The team said each towel will feature a unique slogan, which will be unveiled in the days before each game.