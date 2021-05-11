"We have a lot of guys that are hungry to win", younger Sabres players optimistic about future

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Disconnect and unhappiness on Monday, optimism and hunger on Tuesday.

While some Sabres veterans like Jack Eichel and Rasmus Ristolainen are unhappy and wouldn't commit to being a Sabre next season, some of the younger players feel good about the future of the organization.

"We have a lot of guys that are right now hungry to win and take over games," forward Tage Thompson said. "I think that's a dangerous thing."

With so many injuries around the Sabres locker room this past season, guys like Casey Mittelstadt got a chance to show what they could do and a lot of praise goes to interim head coach Don Granato.

"He challenged me, challenged me to be better and challenged me to take a step and play a bigger role," Mittelstadt said. "Sometimes guys need that."

Many of the younger players say their game improved since Granato took over.

Here's how things fared for several players from before [January 14 - March 17] and after [March 18 - May 8] Granato took over behind the bench:

Casey Mittelstadt: Before: 1 goal, 4 assists After: 9 goals, 17 assists

Tage Thompson: Before: 1 goal, 1 assist After: 7 goals, 5 assists

Rasmus Dahlin: Before: 1 goal, 10 assists After: 4 goals, 8 assists

Dylan Cozens: Before: 3 goals, 2 assists After: 1 goal, 7 assists

Rasmus Asplund: Before: 1 goal After: 6 goals, 4 assists



"What we did that last month or so is just a glimpse of what we know we could do next year," center Dylan Cozens said. "We've got a good group right now and a lot of guys that are hungry to win. So I think we're really excited to have a fresh start next season and we're all gonna work as hard as we can this offseason to come back and be a winning team."