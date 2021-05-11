Watch
"We have a lot of guys that are hungry to win", younger Sabres players optimistic about future

Derik Hamilton/AP
Buffalo Sabres' Arttu Ruotsalainen, center, celebrates his goal with Dylan Cozens (24), Henri Jokiharju (10), and Rasmus Dahlin (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Disconnect and unhappiness on Monday, optimism and hunger on Tuesday.

While some Sabres veterans like Jack Eichel and Rasmus Ristolainen are unhappy and wouldn't commit to being a Sabre next season, some of the younger players feel good about the future of the organization.

"We have a lot of guys that are right now hungry to win and take over games," forward Tage Thompson said. "I think that's a dangerous thing."

With so many injuries around the Sabres locker room this past season, guys like Casey Mittelstadt got a chance to show what they could do and a lot of praise goes to interim head coach Don Granato.

"He challenged me, challenged me to be better and challenged me to take a step and play a bigger role," Mittelstadt said. "Sometimes guys need that."

Many of the younger players say their game improved since Granato took over.

Here's how things fared for several players from before [January 14 - March 17] and after [March 18 - May 8] Granato took over behind the bench:

  • Casey Mittelstadt:
    • Before: 1 goal, 4 assists
    • After: 9 goals, 17 assists
  • Tage Thompson:
    • Before: 1 goal, 1 assist
    • After: 7 goals, 5 assists
  • Rasmus Dahlin:
    • Before: 1 goal, 10 assists
    • After: 4 goals, 8 assists
  • Dylan Cozens:
    • Before: 3 goals, 2 assists
    • After: 1 goal, 7 assists
  • Rasmus Asplund:
    • Before: 1 goal
    • After: 6 goals, 4 assists

"What we did that last month or so is just a glimpse of what we know we could do next year," center Dylan Cozens said. "We've got a good group right now and a lot of guys that are hungry to win. So I think we're really excited to have a fresh start next season and we're all gonna work as hard as we can this offseason to come back and be a winning team."

