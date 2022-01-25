Two Buffalo Sabres prospects to represent Team Canada at Winter Olympics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo Sabres prospects have been selected to represent Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Defenseman Owen Power and goaltender Devon Levi will represent Team Canada when the games begin February 9. You can find Team Canada's full roster here.

Power, the first-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, is currently playing at the University of Michigan. Through 24 games in his sophomore season he has three goals and 23 assists for 26 points. He also played for Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and became the the first Canadian defenseman in tournament history to score a hat trick before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

Levi, who was acquired by the Sabres in the trade that sent Sam Reinhart to the Panthers in July, is currently playing at Northeastern University. In his first collegiate season he has nine shutouts in 24 games. He also is first in the nation with a .948 save percentage and fourth among qualifying goalies with a 1.55 goals-against average. He played for Team Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship and the team won a silver medal.

On December 22, 2021 the NHL announced its players would not participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics as a result of shifts in its regular season schedule due to COVID-19.