TSN's Craig Button breaks down the Sabres' offseason with Adam Unger

Adam Unger and TSN director of scouting Craig Button discuss the Sabres' offseason decisions and what could next for Buffalo.
Owen Power
Posted at 8:29 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 20:29:18-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The coming month will be a busy one for GM Kevyn Adams. The Sabres need a new head man behind the bench and face plenty of personnel decisions on the ice.

TSN's director of scouting Craig Button thinks some of those decisions should make themselves, though.

"I think Don is a darn good coach," Button said. "Every single head coach that's ever started in the NHL started with zero games of coaching experience. I don't care if it's Scotty Bowman or Al Arbour."

The Sabres have the first overall pick in the NHL Draft for the second time in the last four years; they used the top selection on Rasmus Dahlin in 2018. Next month, another blue liner could go that high.

"I don't know where you find a defenseman like Owen Power," Button said. "I don't see any other defenseman like him in the draft. I don't see any forward that can have the same impact that he has on the game. And to me, it's clear cut."

Power spent this winter in Ann Arbor playing for the University of Michigan. He also played for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship. The Sabres are on the clock on July 23rd.

