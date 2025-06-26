Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trade! Sabres deal JJ Peterka to Utah Mammoth for Kesselring & Doan

BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Sabres’ long-anticipated offseason retooling began late Wednesday night with the team agreeing to trade forward JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth for forward Josh Doan and defenseman Michael Kesselring.

Both teams announced the deal with Utah revealing it signed Peterka to a five-year contract worth $38.5 million. Peterka completed his rookie contract this season, and was eligible to become a restricted free agent next week. This is a major swap of young players all within their first three full seasons of NHL experience. The 23-year-old Peterka is coming off consecutive 25-plus goal seasons, including 27 this year with a career-best 68 points in 77 games. Doan, a 23-year-old winger, is the son of longtime Arizona Coyotes star Shane Doan.

On Tuesday GM Kevyn Adams spoke about Peterka trade rumors and other potential moves this off-season.

Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams addresses JJ Peterka trade rumors

