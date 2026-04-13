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Tops Friendly Markets transforming storefront signage ahead of Buffalo Sabres playoff push

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WKBW
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Friendly Markets is showing its team spirit and transforming storefront signage at select locations in Western New York ahead of the Buffalo Sabres' playoff push.

According to Tops, at select WNY locations, the "O" in the Tops logo is being replaced by the Sabres logo.

“At Tops, we’re proud to stand alongside the Buffalo Sabres and their incredible fans," Ron Ferri, president of Tops Markets, said. "This storefront transformation is a fun and visible way for us to bring playoff excitement directly into our communities and show our unwavering support for the team as they make their playoff push."

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The following locations were transformed on Monday:

  • 5827 S. Transit Road, Lockport
  • 2351 Maple Road, Amherst
  • 890 Young Street, Tonawanda
  • 4777 Transit Road, Depew
  • 3201 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park
  • 355 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca

Tops, the official grocery store of the Sabres, said it's also bringing gameday excitement inside its stores with merchandise, apparel, and fan fest events coming soon.

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