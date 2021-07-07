Top Draft prospect, Owen Power, ready to be a two-way player in the NHL

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Owen Power knows what it takes to be a defenseman in the NHL.

"You look at all the top guys and they're good on both sides of the puck, so they keep pucks out of their net and they create offense," Power said in a Zoom interview Tuesday evening. "I think any NHL team would want someone like that, and I think that's what I'll bring."

Power is one of the top ranked prospects in the upcoming 2021 Draft, with many mocks having him go first overall on July 23rd. That means he could be wearing blue and gold next season, but blue and gold for which team remains to be seen.

"I wouldn't say I'm committed to going back to school [UM]. I'm probably leaning more toward it right now," Power said about playing college hockey for another year before turning pro. "But that's my goal is to play one more year and then be ready to play in the NHL. I think that's what I expect and that's my goal."

Because Power never got that true collegiate experience, both academically and athletically.

In his freshman year at Michigan, he recorded 16 points in 26 games before the team's championship hopes were cut short due to COVID-19 test results.

Power knows the decision is up to the team that drafts him, and will do whatever the team thinks is best. If they think he's ready, he'll tackle the NHL head on, but also knows there's still work to do if he wants to be a top skater.

"I need to continue to develop my game, continue to get faster, stronger, and quicker," he said. "Then just keep developing the areas of my game that I think I need work on and continue to develop the areas I'm already good at."

Power says he plans to talk to the Sabres on Thursday.

