Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
The Buffalo Sabres celebrate the team's sixth and deciding goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Monday, March 28, 2022, in Chicago. The Sabres won 6-5. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 12:32 AM, Mar 29, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tie-breaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5.

Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo.

Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the net and hit Chicago goaltender Kevin Lankinen’s left skate before going in. Tuch tied it for Buffalo with 2:14 to play.

Alex DeBrincat, Calvin de Haan, Sam Lafferty, Jonathan Toews and Seth Jones scored for the Blackhawks, who led 4-0 in the second period.

