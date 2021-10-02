Thompson scores lone goal as Sabres fall to Penguins 2-1 in third preseason game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have moved to 1-2 in the preseason following a 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Friday night. It was their first preseason game played inside KeyBank Center.

It was a slow start for both teams who wound up registering 17 combined shots in the first 20 minutes of play. The Blue Jackets struck first late in the 1st period after Dominik Simon's backhand beat starting goaltender Craig Anderson to make it a 1-0 game.

The Sabres finally got on the board in the 2nd period on their second power play opportunity of the night. Off a pass from Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson beat Louis Domingue stick-side to tie things up 1-1 with less than six minutes to go in the period. The Penguins, though, retook the lead minutes later after Michael Chaput put in a rebound to make it a 2-1 game. Neither team capitalized in the third and final period.

Craig Anderson played the first two periods and stopped 18 of 20 shots. Dustin Tokarski came in at the start of the 3rd period and saved all five shots he faced.

The Sabres will be back at KeyBank Center on Monday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.