Thompson honored for Olympic gold-medal win, then scores in Sabres' 3-2 victory over Golden Knights

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored after being honored for helping the U.S. win an Olympic gold medal in hockey, and the Buffalo Sabres won their fourth straight game by beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Owen Power and Jason Zucker also scored for the surging Sabres. Buffalo improved to 25-5-2 in its past 32, and its 35 wins through 61 games are the team’s most since having 41 over the same span in 2006-07.

Alex Lyon made 29 saves to improve to 13-2 in his past 15 starts.

Pavel Dorofeyev, with his team-leading 29th goal, and Ivan Barbashev scored and Vegas matched a season-low by losing three straight in regulation. The slumping Golden Knights also dropped to 4-8-2 in their past 14.

Akira Schmid stopped 25 shots.

The Sabres appeared in control by opening a 3-0 lead on Thompson’s goal 5:44 into the second period. Thompson scored his team-leading 33rd goal by accepting Alex Tuch’s no-look pass and beating Schmid high on the far side with a shot from the right circle.

The Golden Knights, however, responded with Barbashev and Dorofeyev scoring 1:37 apart to cut the lead to 3-2 by the 8:27 mark of the period.

Thompson was honored during a pre-game ceremony in Buffalo’s first home game since returning from the Olympic break last week.

Thompson drew loud cheers in taking a ceremonial opening faceoff with fellow Olympian and Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel, who even attracted applause in facing his former team.

The Golden Knights played without captain Mark Stone, who sustained an undisclosed injury in a 5-0 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Stone is with the team getting treatment and listed him as day to day.