'Thank you, Buffalo': Alex Tuch shares goodbye message after leaving the Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday, Alex Tuch's time as a member of the Buffalo Sabres organization came to an end. The team announced that Tuch was traded to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and forward David Kampf.

Tuch joined the Sabres in November 2021 as part of the trade that sent Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights and scored 30 or more goals in all but one full season while in blue and gold.

Speaking early Wednesday, Sabres General Manager Jarmo Kekäläinen said they wanted to sign Tuch, but it appeared he was ready to move on and test the free agency market.

"We wanted to sign him, but the one thing I've always said is it depends on the contract," Kekalainen said. "Obviously, with a 30-year-old player, there's risk involved with a max-term offer. He's going to be missed, but we'll be fine."

On Thursday, Tuch shared a goodbye message on Instagram that said in part, "Buffalo, It’s hard to put into words what these last several years have meant to me and my family."

You can read the full message below: