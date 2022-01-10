Watch
Tage Thompson placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol and Jack Quinn reassigned to Taxi Squad

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 12:23:57-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced forward Tage Thompson has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

The team also announced Jack Quinn was reassigned from the Rochester Americans to the Taxi Squad.

Quinn was drafted by the Sabres with the eighth-overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has played 20 games with the Americans this season and has 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points.

The Sabres are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

