Tage Thompson placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol and Jack Quinn reassigned to Taxi Squad

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced forward Tage Thompson has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

The team also announced Jack Quinn was reassigned from the Rochester Americans to the Taxi Squad.

Quinn was drafted by the Sabres with the eighth-overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has played 20 games with the Americans this season and has 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points.

The Sabres are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.