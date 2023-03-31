Super 7: Canisius' Blaine Benson

BUFFALO — The Canisius bowling team wrapped up a season it will never forget.

The boy's team qualified six bowlers, and Blaine Benson brought home a State Championship.

Blaine also has a passion for singing.

"It's like an innate thing inside of me," said Benson. "I just want to get in front of people and show myself to the world."

It took a few different tries to figure out what sport was the best fit for him.

"So, I played soccer and volleyball and basketball and football."

It was his love for not only bowling but also his teammates that pushed him to go to state two years in a row.

"The boys and I are close now, and I wouldn't be able to bowl as good I do without them."

Patrick Kwiattowski led Canisius bowling for more than 20 years, which was based on family and brotherhood. After his passing in 2019, his son Michael made it his mission to continue to instill that motto in the young bowlers.

"Building on what he believed in," said Michael Kwiattowski.

