St. Louis Blues snap Buffalo Sabres 7-game point streak in shutout win at KeyBank Center

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) is brought down by St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) and center Pius Suter (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Joel Hofer made 27 saves in his third NHL shutout and the St. Louis Blues got a short-handed goal and two assists from Mathieu Joseph to beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Thursday night.

Justin Faulk added a goal and an assist, and Nick Bjugsted also scored as the Blues won for just the second time in 10 games (2-6-2). It was their first shutout since the season opener.

Coming off a 6-1 loss at Washington the night before, St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery held a mandatory morning skate prior to playing the second game of a back-to-back and scratched top-scoring forward Jordan Kyrou to try and spark the struggling Blues.

The Sabres had their seven-game point streak (3-0-4) snapped in getting shut out for the first time since their opening game. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 14 shots in his third game this season. Luukkonen was Buffalo’s starting goalie prior to a preseason lower-body injury.

St. Louis took the lead during a first period in which it had just four shots on goal. Joseph stole the puck from Jack Quinn in the defensive zone and beat Luukkonen from the high slot on a partial breakaway 12:38 into the game.

Hofer gloved Josh Doan’s shot from inside the crease earlier on the penalty kill that produced Joseph’s goal. The backup goalie improved to 2-3-0 after allowing 20 goals in his past five appearances.

Bjugstad made it 2-0 early in the second with a shot from the left circle that went between Luukkonen’s pads.

Faulk scored into an empty net with 1:02 remaining.

Jimmy Snuggerud appeared to score for the Blues in the third, but officials determined he kicked the puck into the net after the Sabres challenged.

Up next

Blues: Begin a four-game homestand Saturday against Seattle.

Sabres: Visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

