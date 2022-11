BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There was so much good chaos happening for the Sabres on Halloween night as they hosted the Detroit Red Wings.

Tage Thompson had a career-high six points, in addition to three goals and three assists.

Jack Quinn knocked in his first goal of the season. Jeff Skinner earned his 300th career goal.

Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens, and Rasmus Asplund also scored a goal for the Sabres.

Buffalo puts up eight on the night, while Eric Comrie records 15 saves.