Sharks hire Mike Grier as NHL's first Black GM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP - Modified) — The San Jose Sharks have hired longtime NHL forward Mike Grier to become the first Black general manager in NHL history.

Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons earlier this year. Grier spent three of his 14 seasons in the NHL with the Sharks from 2006 to 2009 and he has spent the past decade filling various roles as a coach and scout around the league.

Grier played in 241 games across parts of four seasons with the Buffalo Sabres and was part of the 2005-2006 team that made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

He was most recently the hockey operations advisor for the New York Rangers.