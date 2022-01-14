Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Several Sabres reach milestones in 4-1 win over Predators

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Zaleski/AP
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Sabres won 4-1. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Jeff Skinner
Posted at 11:14 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 23:14:08-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres got back into the win column on the road on Thursday night. Two goals from Jeff Skinner paved the way to a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Skinner's second goal, scored in the third period, marked the 500th point of his NHL career. Buffalo's first goal was Mark Jankowski's first as a Sabre. He has 41 in his NHL career.

At the other end, after a rough start and an assignment to Rochester to start the season, Aaron Dell picked up his first win as a Sabre.

Buffalo's road trip continues on Saturday night when the Sabres visit Detroit. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!