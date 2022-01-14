Several Sabres reach milestones in 4-1 win over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres got back into the win column on the road on Thursday night. Two goals from Jeff Skinner paved the way to a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Skinner's second goal, scored in the third period, marked the 500th point of his NHL career. Buffalo's first goal was Mark Jankowski's first as a Sabre. He has 41 in his NHL career.

At the other end, after a rough start and an assignment to Rochester to start the season, Aaron Dell picked up his first win as a Sabre.

Buffalo's road trip continues on Saturday night when the Sabres visit Detroit. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.