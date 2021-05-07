Watch
Sam Reinhart named winner of inaugural Rick Martin Memorial Award

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 2:23 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 14:23:41-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Sam Reinhart has been named the winner of the inaugural Rick Martin Memorial Award, given to the player fans believe best embodies what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre.

Fans submitted their votes in favor of a player who performs on and off the ice and has a presence in their community.

With one regular season game left, Reinhart has 25 goals and 15 assists in 53 games played. His goal performance ties a career-high [2017-18] and makes him one of just 15 players in franchise history to have at least five 20-goal seasons with the team.

Five finalists were up for the award including Dylan Cozens, Kyle Okposo, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Jeff Skinner.

