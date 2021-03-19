Sabres winless streak extended to 13 games after loss to Bruins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres hit the ice at the KeyBank Center Thursday night in front of fans for the first time this season. Frontline workers were in attendance as part of the team's Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

Taking on the Boston Bruins in the first game since the firing of head coach Ralph Krueger the Sabres lost 4-1 and extended their winless streak to 13 games.

The Bruins took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Greg McKegg about three minutes into the game. Early in the second period Kyle Okposo tied the game at 1-1 with a shorthanded goal. After Buffalo tied it, Boston added two goals in the second period and another goal in the third period for the 4-1 win.

Boston outshot Buffalo 37-24. The Sabres will be back in action against the Bruins Saturday at 1 p.m.