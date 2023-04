The Buffalo Sabres know how to make a game exciting and keep fans holding onto their seats.

After being up two goals early in 3rd period, the Detroit Red Wings scored in the final minute and forced Buffalo to overtime.

With big goals from Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch, Sabres outlasted the Red Wings 7-6 in a shootout.

Devon Levi, in the net, becomes the youngest goaltender in Sabres history to earn a shootout win.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday