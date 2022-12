DETROIT — Jack Quinn saves the Sabres from losing back-to-back games in overtime.

Buffalo started from behind, and it was Mattias Samuelsson who gave the Sabres their first lead of the game in the 1st period.

It also marked Samuelsson's first NHL goal.

Jeff Skinner continues his scoring trend, recording his 6th goal in the last 5 games.

Dylan Cozens scored twice Wednesday night.

Craig Anderson made 40 saves to help the Sabres hold onto the 5-4 win.