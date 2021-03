BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eric Staal is off to Montreal. The Buffalo Sabres have dealt the veteran center to the Canadiens for 3rd and 5th round draft picks in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Staal had three goals and seven assists in 32 games played with Buffalo. He was acquired from the Minnesota Wild this past off-season in exchange for Marcus Johansson.

His contract, originally signed with Minnesota, was set to expire after the 2021 season. The Sabres' next game is against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.