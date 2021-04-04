Sabres top Rangers 3-2 in shootout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres kept their point streak alive with a shootout win on Saturday night. The first game in KeyBank Center with ticketed fans in over a year yielded a 3-2 shootout win over the New York Rangers.

Artemi Panarin scored both of the Rangers' goals. The first was a low-angle rebound that goalie Linus Ullmark couldn't see; the second stood up against a challenged offside call. New York's star couldn't convert in the shutout, though.

Tage Thompson made the difference in the shootout. He scored high on Igor Shetsterkin for the only score in the shootout. Ullmark made all three saves in the shootout to go with 28 saves in regulation and overtime. Buffalo's next game is a visit to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.