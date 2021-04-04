Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Sabres top Rangers 3-2 in shootout

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT ID TO ARTEMI PANARIN - Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson (68) chases New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Rangers Sabres Panarin Olofsson
Posted at 9:53 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 21:53:45-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres kept their point streak alive with a shootout win on Saturday night. The first game in KeyBank Center with ticketed fans in over a year yielded a 3-2 shootout win over the New York Rangers.

Artemi Panarin scored both of the Rangers' goals. The first was a low-angle rebound that goalie Linus Ullmark couldn't see; the second stood up against a challenged offside call. New York's star couldn't convert in the shutout, though.

Tage Thompson made the difference in the shootout. He scored high on Igor Shetsterkin for the only score in the shootout. Ullmark made all three saves in the shootout to go with 28 saves in regulation and overtime. Buffalo's next game is a visit to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources