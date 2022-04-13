Owen Power makes NHL debut as Sabres top Maple Leafs 5-2 to take season series

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have taken the season series over the Toronto Maple Leafs, picking up a 5-2 win in Toronto on Tuesday night. The win snapped a three-game losing streak.

After a quiet few minutes, the Sabres got things going a little over seven minutes into the game. On their second power play opportunity of the night, Kyle Okposo notched his 19th goal of the season [7th on the power play] to give the Sabres an early 1-0 lead. That goal also extended Okposo's point streak against the Maple Leafs to six games, dating back to December 2019 [the Sabres didn't play the Maple Leafs in 2020-2021]. The Sabres took that 1-0 lead into the 1st intermission.

The Maple Leafs finally got on the board just two minutes into the 2nd period after Timothy Liljegren put one past Craig Anderson for his 4th of the season. But just seven minutes later, Tage Thompson put the Sabres back on top with the team's second power play goal of the night. It marked Thompson's 33rd goal of the season as the Sabres took a 2-1 lead after two periods of play.

The 3rd period went well for the Sabres who added two more goals within the first six minutes of play. Jeff Skinner scored his 31st goal of the season to give the Sabres a 3-1 advantage while Rasmus Dahlin added 10th goal of the season to make it a 4-1 game. Rasmus Asplund added an empty-netter to seal the win.

Anderson stopped 23 of 25 shots in the win.

The Sabres return to Buffalo tomorrow before a home game Thursday against the St. Louis Blues.