Sabres top Jets 4-2, Luukkonen gets first win this season while in net for Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time since November 26th, the Buffalo Sabres are back in the win column. The Sabres topped the Jets 4-2 Tuesday night to begin a three-game road trip and more importantly, snap a seven-game winless streak.

Rasmus Dahlin, scoring the team's 1st and 3rd goals, had his first multi-goal game of his NHL career. He now has five goals on the season. Anders Bjork [4] and Jeff Skinner [9] also scored.

Ukko-Pekka Luukonen stopped 32 of 34 shots, for his first NHL win of the season and 1st win in his last seven NHL appearances. He's now started in net for the Sabres in four straight games.

The Sabres improve to 9-15-4. They take on the Minnesota Wild Thursday at 8 p.m.

