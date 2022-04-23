Sabres top Islanders 5-3 for 4th straight win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres struck first and never looked back as the team picked up a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon. It was their second-to-last home game of the season.

The Sabres got their first goal 12 minutes into the game after Casey Mittelstadt took advantage of an odd-man rush opportunity. It was his 5th goal of the season and first goal since April 5th. The Islanders tied things up minutes later with a goal from Mathew Barzal to knot things up at 1-1 after the 1st period.

Starting the 2nd period on the power play, the Sabres capitalized quickly after Rasmus Dahlin fired one in from the blue line. It was his 13th goal of the season, tying him for 7th among all defenseman in the NHL this season [per Sabres PR]. Already with a one-goal lead, the Sabres wasted no time adding another. Three minutes later Tage Thompson, the team's leading goal scorer this season, grabbed no. 37 on the year. That goal officially passed Jack Eichel's season-high mark during his career with the Sabres. Vinnie Hinostroza got on the scoring chart later in the period to make it a 4-1 advantage after two periods.

Things took a small turn in the 3rd period with the Islanders scoring two unanswered goals in a span of around two minutes to make it a 4-3 game with around 10 minutes remaining, but once again, the Sabres had a response. Jeff Skinner scored his 33rd of the season on a rebound in front of the net to give the team another two-goal cushion that stayed for the remainder of the game.

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski stopped 19 shots in the win.

The Sabres have just two games left to play this season. They're in Boston on Thursday before hosting Chicago in their home and season finale on Friday.