Sabres top Flyers 5-3 for second straight win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the Buffalo Sabres took another one from the Flyers on Sunday, this one a 5-3 win on the road for their 2nd straight win and 3rd win in their last four games.

Just like Saturday night, the Flyers jumped out to an early lead with Kevin Hayes scoring the first goal of the game less than two minutes into the 1st period. But rather than fall behind by two goals early, the Sabres had a 1st period response. On their first power play opportunity of the night, Victor Olofsson took a pass from Rasmus Dahlin and scored his 19th goal of the season on a one-timer, his 13th point in his last 12 games.

With the game tied 1-1 late in the period, the Sabres weren't finished just yet. Dahlin, already with one assist on the night, added another with a quick pass to Anders Bjork who was all alone and capitalized for his 5th goal of the season and first goal since mid-December. According to the NHL Public Relations team, Dahlin's 2nd assist of the night gave him 50 points on the season, becoming the franchise's first defenseman since 1995-96 [Gary Galley] to hit that mark. The Sabres took a 2-1 lead into the locker room.

The Flyers once again capitalized early, tying the game 2-2 just minutes into the 2nd period. But just like the 1st period, the Sabres responded twice. Olofsson, already with one goal on the night, found the net for his 2nd of the game just as the team's power play expired. Then later on, Tage Thompson scored his 35th of the season to make it a 4-2 game after two periods.

The 3rd period saw the Flyers cut the lead to one goal with six minutes left, but the Sabres once again had a response as Thompson scored the empty-netter with seconds left on the clock. Dustin Tokarski stopped 32 shots in the win.

The Sabres have the next few days off before they're back on the road Thursday night to take on the Devils.