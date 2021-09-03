Sabres to host Prospects Challenge in mid-September

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo will once again be home to the Prospects Challenge, set to take place from September 17-19 at LECOM HarborCenter.

The event is a round-robin challenge featuring prospects from the Sabres, the Boston Bruins, and the New Jersey Devil. Each team will play two games.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, September 17: Buffalo vs. New Jersey @ 7pm

Saturday, September 18: Buffalo vs. Boston @ 3pm

Sunday, September 19: New Jersey vs. Boston @ 1pm

Tickets are on sale now and cost $10 per ticket. Those attending must follow New York State and CDC guidance. Unvaccinated fans will be required to wear a mask at all times while masks are options for those fans who are fully vaccinated.