Sabres to host Prospects Challenge in mid-September

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo will once again be home to the Prospects Challenge, set to take place from September 17-19 at LECOM HarborCenter.
The event is a round-robin challenge featuring prospects from the Sabres, the Boston Bruins, and the New Jersey Devil. Each team will play two games.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday, September 17: Buffalo vs. New Jersey @ 7pm
Saturday, September 18: Buffalo vs. Boston @ 3pm
Sunday, September 19: New Jersey vs. Boston @ 1pm
Tickets are on sale now and cost $10 per ticket. Those attending must follow New York State and CDC guidance. Unvaccinated fans will be required to wear a mask at all times while masks are options for those fans who are fully vaccinated.