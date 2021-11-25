Sabres suffer 4th straight loss, fall to Bruins 5-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have dropped their fourth straight game in a 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins Wednesday night. With the loss the Sabres fall to 7-10-2 on the season.

The Sabres came out and struck first after Kyle Okposo scored his 5th goal of the season to give the Sabres an early 1-0 lead.

But just like we've seen in games past, the Sabres gave up multiple goals in a short period of time. Tonight was two Bruins goals in a span of 51 seconds for their first deficit of the game. The Bruins scored two more times before the 1st period ended to take a commanding 4-1 lead after 20 minutes of play. The Bruins added a power play goal in the 3rd period to seal the win thanks to a five-minute boarding misconduct penalty by the Sabres.

With the 5-1 loss, the Sabres have now given up five or more goals eight different times this month alone.

They're back on home ice Friday when they host Montreal.

