Sabres suffer 4th straight loss, fall to Bruins 5-1

Joshua Bessex/AP
Boston Bruins' left wing Brad Marchand (63) collides with Buffalo Sabres' defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) and defenseman Mark Pysyk (13) as he tries to get the puck by goaltender Aaron Dell (80) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 10:18 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 22:18:33-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have dropped their fourth straight game in a 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins Wednesday night. With the loss the Sabres fall to 7-10-2 on the season.

The Sabres came out and struck first after Kyle Okposo scored his 5th goal of the season to give the Sabres an early 1-0 lead.

But just like we've seen in games past, the Sabres gave up multiple goals in a short period of time. Tonight was two Bruins goals in a span of 51 seconds for their first deficit of the game. The Bruins scored two more times before the 1st period ended to take a commanding 4-1 lead after 20 minutes of play. The Bruins added a power play goal in the 3rd period to seal the win thanks to a five-minute boarding misconduct penalty by the Sabres.

With the 5-1 loss, the Sabres have now given up five or more goals eight different times this month alone.

They're back on home ice Friday when they host Montreal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
