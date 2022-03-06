Sabres suffer 3-0 loss to Kings as KeyBank Center celebrates "Kids Takeover Day"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Not even a bigger crowd than usual could help the Buffalo Sabres as they landed back in the wrong column with a 3-0 loss to the L.A. Kings on Sunday afternoon. The loss snapped a two-game win streak and dropped the Sabres to 18-31-8 on the season.

There were plenty of chances for both teams, especially the Sabres, despite being outshot 24-14 through the first two periods. Dustin Tokarski wound up letting one go past him in the 2nd period, the only goal he allowed all game as the Kings scored two empty-netters as time wound down. Tokarski made 29 saves in the loss.

The Sabres didn't leave the game unscathed as Alex Tuch went head-first into the Kings' net with less than nine minutes to go in the game. He skated off the ice on his own and went into the locker room.

The bright spot of the day was it being dubbed "Kids Takeover" at KeyBank Center. Everything revolved around the kids including the national anthem sung by Grace, the PA announcements by Everett, the in-game activities by McKenzie, and even the pregame locker room speech given by Odin Okposo. The Sabres needed a day like Sunday; a building filled with buzz and energy from start to finish. Kids love hockey, they love to shout "Let's Go Buffalo" every chance they get, and they love to see other kids enjoying themselves. More days like this need to happen.

The Sabres will be back on the ice Monday night when they host the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.