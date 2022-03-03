Sabres snap six-game losing streak with 5-1 win over Maple Leafs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have snapped their six-game losing streak in a big way, topping the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Wednesday night. It was the team's first win since February 15th.

The Sabres struck early against the Leafs with Jacob Bryson scoring his first goal of the season less than four minutes into the game. The Leafs tied things up about ten minutes later, making it a 1-1 game after one period of play. The Sabres took the lead back in the 2nd period with Victor Olofsson notching his 8th goal of the season. Tage Thompson, seeing a lot of success as of late, extended that lead with less than two minutes left in the period with his 23rd goal of the season. It marked Thompson's third straight game with a goal.

Up 3-1 after two periods, the Sabres added two more in the 3rd to put the cherry on top of the sundae, with Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo both capitalizing. Craig Anderson grabbed the win in net, his 298th career win.

The Sabres will be back in action on Friday when they host the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m.