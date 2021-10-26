Sabres snap seven-game losing streak vs. Lightning with 5-1 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are back in the win column, following a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. It was the team's first win over the Lightning since November 13th, 2018.

With the win, the Sabres improve to 4-1-1 on the season.

Victor Olofsson opened up the scoring for both teams less than two minutes into the game. After Tage Thompson's shot was saved, Olofsson grabbed the rebound and slid it past Brian Elliott who noticed the loose puck a little too late. It was Olofsson's third goal of the season. Alex Killorn scored with less than two minutes left in the 1st period to make it a 1-1 game after 20 minutes.

The 2nd period started off on a much different note for the Sabres than the 1st period did with the team registering zero shots on goal in the first 14 minutes. Jeff Skinner broke the shot-less streak with 6:45 left in the period and it was Drake Caggiula capitalizing in the final minute of play, his first goal of the season, to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead.

That lead was extended in the 3rd period when Vinnie Hinostroza scored his first goal as a Sabre just minutes into the period. Robert Hagg and Olfosson added empty-netters.

The Sabres will now head West for a four-game road trip that begins this Thursday.