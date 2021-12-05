Watch
Sabres skid continues with 6-2 loss to Hurricanes

Karl B DeBlaker/AP
Buffalo Sabres goalie Malcolm Subban (47) watches the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Posted at 10:15 PM, Dec 04, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (WKBW) — After back-to-back games with seven goals against, the Sabres gave up six to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Buffalo lost 6-2 in the last tilt of their current road trip.

Henri Jokiharju and Zemgus Girgensons scored for Buffalo at PNC Arena. At the other end, Malcolm Subban made only 19 saves on 25 shots faced before being relieved by Aaron Dell.

Buffalo's losing streak is up to four games. The Sabres return home to KeyBank Center on Tuesday to face the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

