Sabres sign Matt Savoie, Noah Ostlund, and Jiri Kulich to three year-deals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are keeping the contracts coming as the team inks up three first-round picks.

On Friday, Matt Savoie, Noah Ostlund, and Jiri Kulich signed three-year entry-level deals.

Ostlund and Kulich have had the chance to showcase their talents in development camp while Savoie continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Although Savoie has been observing from the outside, he feels Buffalo is the perfect place to continue his career.

"It's been a blast so far. I got to Buffalo on Monday, and I got to meet a lot of the players. I'm rooming with Peyton Krebs, which has been a really good time, and the whole staff has treated me really well. Coming down seeing the facility, the whole experience has been great."

Savoie's return is unclear, but he is expected to attend Canada's National Junior Hockey development camp later this summer which runs from July 23-27.

